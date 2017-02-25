Search continues for Springfield gunfire suspect
Springfield Police are searching for a man who's suspected of firing shots in the air outside of a home on Sherman Street in the Mason Square neighborhood Friday night. Springfield Police captain Robert Strempek told 22News what started as an argument between a man and a woman escalated when the man walked out of the house and reportedly fired shots in the air.
