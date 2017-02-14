Rumor the German shepherd wins best i...

Rumor the German shepherd wins best in show at Westminster

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

Alida Greendyk grooms Dario, a Leonberger, before competition during the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in New York. . Alida Greendyk show Dario, a Leonberger, in the ring during the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston Feb 13 former democrat 4
News Mom finds man from church hiding in teenager's ... (Mar '16) Feb 10 Curious 5
Lisa ziegert , ever solved ? (Jan '14) Feb 5 Jame 13
jerk my dong Feb 3 guest 1
News Three arrested in North Adams following a drug ... Jan 28 Rockie 2
With Trump, does anyone see a return of manufac... Jan 23 Anonymous 1
Poll Which store do you miss most? (Apr '08) Dec '16 digger337 20
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Springfield, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,873 • Total comments across all topics: 278,896,043

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC