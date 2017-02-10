Ric Flair dropped the puck at Springfield Thunderbirds game
The Nature Boy was in Springfield to drop the puck at Friday night's hockey game between the Thunderbirds and the Hartford Wolf Pack. Legendary wrestler Ric Flair cheered on the Thunderbirds players before the game, wearing a team jersey.
