Racing Mart in Springfield robbed by suspect armed with metal bar
Springfield Police Captain Cheryl Clapprood told 22News that an older white man robbed the Racing Mart at 612 Carew Street just after 3 o'clock Sunday morning. He walked into the store and started swinging a metal bar, demanding money from the register.
Read more at WWLP.
