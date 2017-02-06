Protagonist in Vatican leaks scandal leaks more in new book

PR agent Francesca Chaouqui holds up her book 'In the Name of Peter' , a behind-the-scenes drama of a papal reform commission that ended in disgrace after its documents were leaked to two journalists, du... . PR agent Francesca Chaouqui holds her book 'In the Name of Peter' , a behind-the-scenes drama of a papal reform commission that ended in disgrace after its documents were leaked to two journalists, durin... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.