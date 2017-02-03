Pope records video message for fans a...

Pope records video message for fans attending Super Bowl

Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

In a papal first, Pope Francis has recorded a video message that will be shown to tens of thousands of fans during Sunday's Super Bowl game between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons. A Vatican spokesman says the pope's Spanish-language message is expected to be played on jumbo-sized screens inside the stadium in Houston, Texas, before the game or during the first quarter.

