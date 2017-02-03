Pope records video message for fans attending Super Bowl
In a papal first, Pope Francis has recorded a video message that will be shown to tens of thousands of fans during Sunday's Super Bowl game between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons. A Vatican spokesman says the pope's Spanish-language message is expected to be played on jumbo-sized screens inside the stadium in Houston, Texas, before the game or during the first quarter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lisa ziegert , ever solved ? (Jan '14)
|13 hr
|Jame
|13
|jerk my dong
|Feb 3
|guest
|1
|Three arrested in North Adams following a drug ...
|Jan 28
|Rockie
|2
|With Trump, does anyone see a return of manufac...
|Jan 23
|Anonymous
|1
|Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston
|Jan '17
|America for all r...
|3
|Which store do you miss most? (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|digger337
|20
|Sixth person held in slaying n A Pittsfield wom... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Numbnuts
|153
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC