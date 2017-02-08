Overturned tractor trailer on I-90, I-91 connector in West Springfield
A tractor trailer has rolled onto its side on the connector road from the Mass Pike to I-91 in West Springfield. Traffic is getting by the crash, which happened near the Holyoke city line.
