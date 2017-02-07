Overnight closures along I-91 in Springfield
As of 8:00 PM on Tuesday, East Columbus Avenue will be closed north of Liberty Street until 5:00 AM Wednesday morning. Boland Way will be closed under the I-91 Viaduct between East Columbus Avenue an Hall of Fame Avenue on Wednesday and Thursday, from 8:00 PM each night to 5:00 AM the following morning.
