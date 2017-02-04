MassMutual Center hosts charter school information showcase
The town of Montague has approved plans for a 23-acre solar power farm. The project with more than 18,000 solar panel Students, parents and teachers gathered at the MassMutual Center in Springfield Saturday for an enrollment showcase for Charter Public Schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jerk my dong
|Fri
|guest
|1
|Three arrested in North Adams following a drug ...
|Jan 28
|Rockie
|2
|With Trump, does anyone see a return of manufac...
|Jan 23
|Anonymous
|1
|Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston
|Jan '17
|America for all r...
|3
|Which store do you miss most? (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|digger337
|20
|Sixth person held in slaying n A Pittsfield wom... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Numbnuts
|153
|State's largest landfill accused of fouling nei...
|Dec '16
|MakeSouthbridgeYo...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC