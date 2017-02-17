MassDOT pothole information program a...

MassDOT pothole information program available in western Massachusetts

Read more: WWLP

The pothole information program has been piloted in the Springfield area over the last year and includes an online " Potholes Dashboard, " which shows maps of pothole locations and size, numbers of potholes filled, the type of material used, and the approximate cost. MassDOT said in a release sent to 22News Friday that data collected during the pilot program shows that MassDOT has made about 210 pothole repairs between Springfield and Weston, Massachusetts so far this year.

Springfield, MA

