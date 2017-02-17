MassDOT pothole information program available in western Massachusetts

The pothole information program has been piloted in the Springfield area over the last year and includes an online " Potholes Dashboard, " which shows maps of pothole locations and size, numbers of potholes filled, the type of material used, and the approximate cost. MassDOT said in a release sent to 22News Friday that data collected during the pilot program shows that MassDOT has made about 210 pothole repairs between Springfield and Weston, Massachusetts so far this year.

