MassDOT pothole information program available in western Massachusetts
The pothole information program has been piloted in the Springfield area over the last year and includes an online " Potholes Dashboard, " which shows maps of pothole locations and size, numbers of potholes filled, the type of material used, and the approximate cost. MassDOT said in a release sent to 22News Friday that data collected during the pilot program shows that MassDOT has made about 210 pothole repairs between Springfield and Weston, Massachusetts so far this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Puppy Place reopens, but not with official consent (Apr '08)
|Thu
|Ljg
|40
|16 Members And Associates Of La Familia Gang Ar... (May '08)
|Thu
|LAFA427
|298
|Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston
|Feb 13
|former democrat
|4
|Mom finds man from church hiding in teenager's ... (Mar '16)
|Feb 10
|Curious
|5
|Lisa ziegert , ever solved ? (Jan '14)
|Feb 5
|Jame
|13
|jerk my dong
|Feb 3
|guest
|1
|Three arrested in North Adams following a drug ...
|Jan 28
|Rockie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC