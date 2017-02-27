MassDOT announced overnight closures in Springfield

If you're looking to make yourself over, a great place to start is with your hair color, but what color is best for you? We are in the midst of red carpet season, and when it comes to all the celebrities, they spend hours getting ready with a team of profession SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced overnight closures along I-91 Springfield from Monday night through Friday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.