Many locals stand in solidarity with western Mass. Muslim community
Carrying signs expressing their support, the demonstrators gathered in front of the home of the Islamic Society of Western Massachusetts Mosque on Amostown road in West Springfield. Myriam Quinnones told 22News, "Just the fact that I had the privilege of going back and visit my family and they can't, think of doing that, it infuriates me."
