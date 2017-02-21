Kansas man charged with murder in bar shooting
Prosecutors on Thursday charged a 51-year-old man with murder and attempted murder after he allegedly opened fire in a crowded suburban Kansas City bar, killing one man and injuring two others, but authorities declined to say if the attack was racially-motivated. A bartender at Austins Bar and Grill in Oathe, Kansas, said that Adam Purinton, 51, used "racial slurs" before he started shooting on Wednesday night as patrons were watching the University of Kansas-TCU basketball game on television.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hinds' early work unveils platform of social, e...
|Feb 21
|Cops are Degenerates
|1
|Court considers constitutionality of Ohio execu...
|Feb 21
|CodeTalker
|4
|Puppy Place reopens, but not with official consent (Apr '08)
|Feb 16
|Ljg
|40
|16 Members And Associates Of La Familia Gang Ar... (May '08)
|Feb 16
|LAFA427
|298
|Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston
|Feb 13
|former democrat
|4
|Mom finds man from church hiding in teenager's ... (Mar '16)
|Feb 10
|Curious
|5
|Lisa ziegert , ever solved ? (Jan '14)
|Feb 5
|Jame
|13
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC