Kansas man charged with murder in bar shooting

Prosecutors on Thursday charged a 51-year-old man with murder and attempted murder after he allegedly opened fire in a crowded suburban Kansas City bar, killing one man and injuring two others, but authorities declined to say if the attack was racially-motivated. A bartender at Austins Bar and Grill in Oathe, Kansas, said that Adam Purinton, 51, used "racial slurs" before he started shooting on Wednesday night as patrons were watching the University of Kansas-TCU basketball game on television.

