Judge weighs trial for suspect in officer's 1972 shooting

In this Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, photo, Becky Cooper, left, the ex-wife of former Columbus police Officer Niki "Nick" Cooper, and their daughters Amy Cooper, middle, and Lori Cooper display a photo of Niki Cooper from his... COLUMBUS, Ohio - A judge plans to hear arguments for and against bringing an 82-year-old suspect to trial in the nonfatal shooting of an Ohio police officer almost 45 years ago. Columbus police officer Niki Cooper was hit in the left arm in March 1972 when he and his partner interrupted a burglary.

