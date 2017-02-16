Judge tosses out defamation lawsuit against Bill Cosby
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - A federal judge in Massachusetts has dismissed a defamation lawsuit against comedian Bill Cosby, although he still faces criminal charges in Pennsylvania.
