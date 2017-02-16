Judge tosses out defamation lawsuit a...

Judge tosses out defamation lawsuit against Bill Cosby

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: SooToday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - A federal judge in Massachusetts has dismissed a defamation lawsuit against comedian Bill Cosby, although he still faces criminal charges in Pennsylvania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Puppy Place reopens, but not with official consent (Apr '08) 6 hr Ljg 40
News 16 Members And Associates Of La Familia Gang Ar... (May '08) 23 hr LAFA427 298
News Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston Feb 13 former democrat 4
News Mom finds man from church hiding in teenager's ... (Mar '16) Feb 10 Curious 5
Lisa ziegert , ever solved ? (Jan '14) Feb 5 Jame 13
jerk my dong Feb 3 guest 1
News Three arrested in North Adams following a drug ... Jan 28 Rockie 2
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Springfield, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,596 • Total comments across all topics: 278,935,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC