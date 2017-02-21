Italy faces potential sanction from EU for rising debt
Italy's government was put on notice Wednesday that it may be sanctioned by the European Union for not getting the country's debt levels down. In a report on Italy's debt, the executive European Commission urged Rome to take more cost-saving measures, worth up to 0.2 percent of its annual GDP.
