How Springfield will handle Sundaya s snow storm clean-up
After going weeks at a time without any significant snow, this will be the second major storm in less than a week. 22News was in Springfield to discuss if the city will handle this storm cleanup any differently.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mom finds man from church hiding in teenager's ... (Mar '16)
|Fri
|Curious
|5
|Lisa ziegert , ever solved ? (Jan '14)
|Feb 5
|Jame
|13
|jerk my dong
|Feb 3
|guest
|1
|Three arrested in North Adams following a drug ...
|Jan 28
|Rockie
|2
|With Trump, does anyone see a return of manufac...
|Jan 23
|Anonymous
|1
|Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston
|Jan '17
|America for all r...
|3
|Which store do you miss most? (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|digger337
|20
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC