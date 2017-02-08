How does MGM Springfield plan to deal with casino competition?
An MGM Springfield Spokesman told 22News, "They're confident that their innovative design, marketing plan and strong brand will make the Springfield casino a premiere destination." MGM Springfield is scheduled to open in the fall of 2018, and already competitors are hoping to take customers away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mom finds man from church hiding in teenager's ... (Mar '16)
|10 hr
|Good ole boy
|4
|Lisa ziegert , ever solved ? (Jan '14)
|Feb 5
|Jame
|13
|jerk my dong
|Feb 3
|guest
|1
|Three arrested in North Adams following a drug ...
|Jan 28
|Rockie
|2
|With Trump, does anyone see a return of manufac...
|Jan 23
|Anonymous
|1
|Which store do you miss most? (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|digger337
|20
|Sixth person held in slaying n A Pittsfield wom... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Numbnuts
|153
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC