How does MGM Springfield plan to deal...

How does MGM Springfield plan to deal with casino competition?

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WWLP

An MGM Springfield Spokesman told 22News, "They're confident that their innovative design, marketing plan and strong brand will make the Springfield casino a premiere destination." MGM Springfield is scheduled to open in the fall of 2018, and already competitors are hoping to take customers away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mom finds man from church hiding in teenager's ... (Mar '16) 10 hr Good ole boy 4
Lisa ziegert , ever solved ? (Jan '14) Feb 5 Jame 13
jerk my dong Feb 3 guest 1
News Three arrested in North Adams following a drug ... Jan 28 Rockie 2
With Trump, does anyone see a return of manufac... Jan 23 Anonymous 1
Poll Which store do you miss most? (Apr '08) Dec '16 digger337 20
News Sixth person held in slaying n A Pittsfield wom... (Mar '10) Dec '16 Numbnuts 153
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
 

Springfield, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,167 • Total comments across all topics: 278,711,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC