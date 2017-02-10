How come my dog never wins Westminste...

How come my dog never wins Westminster? Who's the top pooch?

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

Be it ... . FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2016, file photo, Dario, a Leonberger, tries to get at the treats in Sam Mammano's pocket during the working group competition during the 140th Westminster Kennel Club dog show, at Madison S... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston 6 hr former democrat 4
News Mom finds man from church hiding in teenager's ... (Mar '16) Feb 10 Curious 5
Lisa ziegert , ever solved ? (Jan '14) Feb 5 Jame 13
jerk my dong Feb 3 guest 1
News Three arrested in North Adams following a drug ... Jan 28 Rockie 2
With Trump, does anyone see a return of manufac... Jan 23 Anonymous 1
Poll Which store do you miss most? (Apr '08) Dec '16 digger337 20
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Springfield, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,095 • Total comments across all topics: 278,827,109

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC