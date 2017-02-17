Harper won't elaborate on 'exactly why' 2016 was down year
FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2016 file photo, Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper walks back to the dugout after being tagged out at home in the fifth inning during Game 2 of baseball's National League Division Series against the... WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper says he knows "exactly why" his production dipped last season from his MVP-winning performance a year earlier - but he did not elaborate.
