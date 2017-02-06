Greentown Labs Springfield office acts as 'matchmaker' between tech and manufacturers
Technology researchers renting space at Somerville's Greentown Labs are turning their environmentally friendly innovations into physical products, real things people can hold in their hands. But they need someone to make those physical things.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lisa ziegert , ever solved ? (Jan '14)
|Sun
|Jame
|13
|jerk my dong
|Feb 3
|guest
|1
|Three arrested in North Adams following a drug ...
|Jan 28
|Rockie
|2
|With Trump, does anyone see a return of manufac...
|Jan 23
|Anonymous
|1
|Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston
|Jan '17
|America for all r...
|3
|Which store do you miss most? (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|digger337
|20
|Sixth person held in slaying n A Pittsfield wom... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Numbnuts
|153
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC