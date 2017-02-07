Ghosting, shade, microaggression hit Merriam-Webster website
This screen shot provided by Merriam-Webster shows the new word "prosopagnosia" on the company's online dictionary Merriam-Webster.com. Merriam-Webster on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, added more than 1,000 new words and new definitions to existing entries on its website.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mom finds man from church hiding in teenager's ... (Mar '16)
|44 min
|good ole boy
|2
|Lisa ziegert , ever solved ? (Jan '14)
|Sun
|Jame
|13
|jerk my dong
|Feb 3
|guest
|1
|Three arrested in North Adams following a drug ...
|Jan 28
|Rockie
|2
|With Trump, does anyone see a return of manufac...
|Jan 23
|Anonymous
|1
|Which store do you miss most? (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|digger337
|20
|Sixth person held in slaying n A Pittsfield wom... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Numbnuts
|153
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC