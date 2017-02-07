Ghosting, shade, microaggression hit Merriam-Webster website
In addition to elevating "surreal" in 2016 to word of the year, the dictionary company on Tuesday added about 1,000 new words and new definitions to existing listings on its website, Merriam-webster.com. Among 17 of the latest disclosed by the company are: "arancini," those stuffed, breaded and fried Italian rice balls, "conlang," meaning an invented language like Klingon, "fast fashion" and "microaggression," a flash-point favorite on some college campuses.
