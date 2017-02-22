Fugitive from North Carolina arrested in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Police Warrant Apprehension Unit arrested a 19-year-old wanted fugitive Wednesday morning, at an apartment on Stafford Street.
