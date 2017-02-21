Fowler finally makes it easy in Honda Classic victory
Rickie Fowler made it interesting Sunday for as long as it took him to make two big putts to pull away in the Honda Classic. Staked to a four-shot lead, Fowler putted into a sprinkler hole, hit a tee shot into the water and watched a big lead shrink to one early on the back nine.
