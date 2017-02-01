Eurozone economic momentum continues ...

Eurozone economic momentum continues into 2017

A closely watched survey shows that the eurozone economy, which is made up of the 19 countries that use the euro, got off to a strong start in 2017. Financial information company IHS Markit says its gauge of business activity across both the manufacturing and services sectors - the so-called composite output index - held steady at a five-and-a-half-year high of 54.4 in January, still way above the 50 threshold between expansion and contraction.

