Easthampton man pleads guilty to multiple child pornography charges
James J. Smith, 38 of Easthampton, pleaded guilty to six counts of child pornography distribution today in U.S. District Court in Springfield. In the plea, Smith admitted to one count of receipt of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography.
