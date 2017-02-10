Dynamic lane merge system now working...

Dynamic lane merge system now working on I-91 in Springfield

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: WWLP

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation launched a new system Friday that is intended to improve traffic flow through the construction zone on Interstate 91 southbound in Springfield. The Dynamic Lane Merge System uses real-time message boards to tell drivers how and when to merge, based on data collected by sensors positioned along the road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mom finds man from church hiding in teenager's ... (Mar '16) 4 hr Curious 5
Lisa ziegert , ever solved ? (Jan '14) Feb 5 Jame 13
jerk my dong Feb 3 guest 1
News Three arrested in North Adams following a drug ... Jan 28 Rockie 2
With Trump, does anyone see a return of manufac... Jan 23 Anonymous 1
News Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston Jan '17 America for all r... 3
Poll Which store do you miss most? (Apr '08) Dec '16 digger337 20
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Hampden County was issued at February 10 at 3:27PM EST

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hong Kong
 

Springfield, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,483 • Total comments across all topics: 278,745,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC