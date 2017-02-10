Dynamic lane merge system now working on I-91 in Springfield
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation launched a new system Friday that is intended to improve traffic flow through the construction zone on Interstate 91 southbound in Springfield. The Dynamic Lane Merge System uses real-time message boards to tell drivers how and when to merge, based on data collected by sensors positioned along the road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mom finds man from church hiding in teenager's ... (Mar '16)
|4 hr
|Curious
|5
|Lisa ziegert , ever solved ? (Jan '14)
|Feb 5
|Jame
|13
|jerk my dong
|Feb 3
|guest
|1
|Three arrested in North Adams following a drug ...
|Jan 28
|Rockie
|2
|With Trump, does anyone see a return of manufac...
|Jan 23
|Anonymous
|1
|Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston
|Jan '17
|America for all r...
|3
|Which store do you miss most? (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|digger337
|20
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC