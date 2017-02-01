DC's Legends of Tomorrow - Turncoat Trailer
The redcoats have a new leader while fighting George Washington in the Revolutionary War on the next DC's Legends of Tomorrow! When The Legends find a new Time Aberration they learn they must travel to the winter of 1776 to protect George Washington and the American Revolutionary War. Unfortunately, things don't go as planned, forcing Sara to send out Nate and Amaya to help.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three arrested in North Adams following a drug ...
|Jan 28
|Rockie
|4
|With Trump, does anyone see a return of manufac...
|Jan 23
|Anonymous
|1
|Pittsfield police officer fired; allegedly stol... (Dec '15)
|Jan 12
|Cops are degenerates
|44
|Agawam Police Officer charged in connection wit...
|Jan 12
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|Sixth person held in slaying n A Pittsfield wom... (Mar '10)
|Jan 12
|Cops are degenerates
|154
|Image Courtesy: John D. Connor | Connor, Mornea...
|Jan 12
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|Fired Agawam police officers to attend hearing ...
|Jan 12
|Cops are degenerates
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC