Could gene editing help avoid disease? Maybe
Don't expect designer babies any time soon - but a major new ethics report leaves open the possibility of one day altering human heredity to fight genetic diseases, with stringent oversight, using new tools that precisely edit genes inside living cells. What's called genome editing already is transforming biological research, and being used to develop treatments for patients struggling with a range of diseases.
