Colombian bar pays homage to soccer p...

Colombian bar pays homage to soccer players killed in crash

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

All but three of the players photos are in... . In this Feb. 18, 2017, file photo, young visitors point at photos of players of Brazil's Chapecoense team who died in plane crash last year, at a bar opened in their honor in Medellin, Colombia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Members And Associates Of La Familia Gang Ar... (May '08) 3 hr Agawam 1158 301
Unexplainable high water sewer bill? 7 hr Concerned resident 1
News Hinds' early work unveils platform of social, e... Feb 21 Cops are Degenerates 1
News Court considers constitutionality of Ohio execu... Feb 21 CodeTalker 4
News Puppy Place reopens, but not with official consent (Apr '08) Feb 16 Ljg 40
News Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston Feb 13 former democrat 4
News Mom finds man from church hiding in teenager's ... (Mar '16) Feb 10 Curious 5
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Springfield, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,044 • Total comments across all topics: 279,164,464

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC