Circus under fire for bringing animals back
A circus is under fire for bringing back animal acts a year after earning praise from animal-rights groups for dropping them to keep up with changing public attitudes. The Melha Shrine Circus, which has seven performances over four days scheduled for May in western Massachusetts, brought back performing elephants, tigers and dogs because that's what people want, circus chairman Allen Zippin said.
