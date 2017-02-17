Circus lionized for cutting animal acts will bring them back

In this May 1, 2014 photo, an elephant waits to entertain the opening night crowd at the Melha Shrine Circus at the Eastern States Coliseum in West Springfield, Mass. After earning praise from animal rights groups for dropping animal performances in 2016, the Melha Shrine Circus will bring back the animal acts for seven performances over four days in May 2017.

