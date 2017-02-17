Baker renews debate on hand-held cell phone use while driving
Governor Charlie Baker is getting in on the ongoing debate over hand-held cell phone use while driving. The Governor admits he's not completely familiar with the laws on talking while driving, but said he's leaning toward keeping it legal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Puppy Place reopens, but not with official consent (Apr '08)
|Thu
|Ljg
|40
|16 Members And Associates Of La Familia Gang Ar... (May '08)
|Thu
|LAFA427
|298
|Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston
|Feb 13
|former democrat
|4
|Mom finds man from church hiding in teenager's ... (Mar '16)
|Feb 10
|Curious
|5
|Lisa ziegert , ever solved ? (Jan '14)
|Feb 5
|Jame
|13
|jerk my dong
|Feb 3
|guest
|1
|Three arrested in North Adams following a drug ...
|Jan 28
|Rockie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC