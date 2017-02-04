22nd crowning of Ms. Colleen held in West Springfield
As we inch closer to the Holyoke St. Patrick's parade, events honoring the wearing of the green are becoming more common. On Saturday night in West Springfield, more than 100 people gathered at the Country Club for the 22nd crowning of Colleen and her Court.
