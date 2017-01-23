UMass student who threatened a shooti...

UMass student who threatened a shooting at the school arraigned

A 22-year-old man from Newbury who allegedly threatened a shooting at UMass, Amherst has gone before a judge in Belchertown. Mary Carey with the Northwestern District Attorney's Office says he's been charged with "Threatening to commit a shooting."

