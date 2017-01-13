Two people displaced after fire on Maple St. in Springfield
Springfield Fire Spokesperson Dennis Leger told 22News that they got a call around 6:15pm about a fire at 19 Maple Street. The fire at the 4-story brick building began in the 1st floor front hallway and quickly spread to the 2nd floor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pittsfield police officer fired; allegedly stol... (Dec '15)
|Fri
|The Worlds Bigges...
|45
|Agawam Police Officer charged in connection wit...
|Thu
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|Sixth person held in slaying n A Pittsfield wom... (Mar '10)
|Thu
|Cops are degenerates
|154
|Image Courtesy: John D. Connor | Connor, Mornea...
|Thu
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|Fired Agawam police officers to attend hearing ...
|Thu
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston
|Jan 3
|America for all r...
|3
|New Pittsfield to Welcome Syrian RefugeesSeptem...
|Jan 2
|Cops are degenerates
|84
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC