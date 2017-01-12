Tony Rosato, Former Saturday Night Live Cast Member, Dead at 62
Comedian Tony Rosato passed away at the age of 62 Tuesday evening in Toronto from what is suspected to be a heart attack, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Comedian Tony Rosato passed away at the age of 62 Tuesday evening in Toronto from what is suspected to be a heart attack, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
