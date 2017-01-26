Three arrested in North Adams following a drug raid
North Adams Police with the help of members of the Berkshire County Drug Task Force, as well as members of the Massachusetts State Police STOP Team executed a search warrant at 28 Mill Street in North Adams around 5 a.m. this morning. Large quantities of heroin, drug paraphernalia, and cash was seized at the residence, and three people were put under arrest.
