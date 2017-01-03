The Latest, victims: Ohio woman killed in airport shooting

The Latest on the five people killed in the airport shooting in Fort Lauderdale, Florida : An Ohio woman is one of the five victims of the Florida airport shooting and her husband was critically injured in the attack. Steve Reineccius confirmed Saturday over Facebook that his grandmother Shirley Timmons was killed when a gunman opened fire in a baggage claim area at a Fort Lauderdale airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.