The Latest, victims: Ohio woman killed in airport shooting
The Latest on the five people killed in the airport shooting in Fort Lauderdale, Florida : An Ohio woman is one of the five victims of the Florida airport shooting and her husband was critically injured in the attack. Steve Reineccius confirmed Saturday over Facebook that his grandmother Shirley Timmons was killed when a gunman opened fire in a baggage claim area at a Fort Lauderdale airport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston
|Jan 3
|America for all r...
|3
|New Pittsfield to Welcome Syrian RefugeesSeptem...
|Jan 2
|Cops are degenerates
|84
|Pittsfield police officer fired; allegedly stol... (Dec '15)
|Dec 28
|Cops are degenerates
|43
|Which store do you miss most? (Apr '08)
|Dec 25
|digger337
|20
|Sixth person held in slaying n A Pittsfield wom... (Mar '10)
|Dec 25
|Numbnuts
|153
|State's largest landfill accused of fouling nei...
|Dec 22
|MakeSouthbridgeYo...
|1
|Homeless man spends cold nights in tent, but no...
|Dec 21
|420blazer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC