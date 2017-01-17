The Latest: Trumps dance with military members at final ball
President Donald Trump asked the crowd at the second of three inaugural balls he's attending whether he should "keep the Twitter going?" Trump said his all-hours tweeting to his more than 20 million followers is "a way of bypassing dishonest media." President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, are dancing at the first of three inaugural balls they'll attend Friday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pittsfield police officer fired; allegedly stol... (Dec '15)
|Jan 12
|Cops are degenerates
|44
|Agawam Police Officer charged in connection wit...
|Jan 12
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|Sixth person held in slaying n A Pittsfield wom... (Mar '10)
|Jan 12
|Cops are degenerates
|154
|Image Courtesy: John D. Connor | Connor, Mornea...
|Jan 12
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|Fired Agawam police officers to attend hearing ...
|Jan 12
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston
|Jan 3
|America for all r...
|3
|New Pittsfield to Welcome Syrian RefugeesSeptem...
|Jan 2
|Cops are degenerates
|84
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC