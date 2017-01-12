The Latest: SpaceX launch places satellites in orbit

SpaceX says its first launch of a Falcon 9 rocket since a fiery September accident has successfully placed a constellation of satellites in orbit. The two-stage rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, at 9:54 a.m. Saturday to place 10 satellites into orbit for Iridium Communications Inc. SpaceX officials say they took corrective action on all possible causes of the Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.