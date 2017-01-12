The Latest: SpaceX launch places sate...

The Latest: SpaceX launch places satellites in orbit

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

SpaceX says its first launch of a Falcon 9 rocket since a fiery September accident has successfully placed a constellation of satellites in orbit. The two-stage rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, at 9:54 a.m. Saturday to place 10 satellites into orbit for Iridium Communications Inc. SpaceX officials say they took corrective action on all possible causes of the Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pittsfield police officer fired; allegedly stol... (Dec '15) Fri The Worlds Bigges... 45
News Agawam Police Officer charged in connection wit... Thu Cops are degenerates 1
News Sixth person held in slaying n A Pittsfield wom... (Mar '10) Thu Cops are degenerates 154
News Image Courtesy: John D. Connor | Connor, Mornea... Thu Cops are degenerates 1
News Fired Agawam police officers to attend hearing ... Thu Cops are degenerates 1
News Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston Jan 3 America for all r... 3
News New Pittsfield to Welcome Syrian RefugeesSeptem... Jan 2 Cops are degenerates 84
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Cuba
  5. Supreme Court
 

Springfield, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,493 • Total comments across all topics: 277,904,283

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC