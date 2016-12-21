The Latest: Pence has message for Congress

The new U.N. secretary-general, Antonio Guterres, says he isn't concerned about U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's remarks that the United Nations is a place to have a good time. Guterres, who took over from Ban Ki-moon, said after arriving at U.N. headquarters in New York for the first time Tuesday that he is focused on getting all countries to come together to solve the multiplying conflicts and other "terrible problems" the world is facing, including terrorism, human rights violations, poverty and inequality.

