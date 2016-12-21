The Latest: Lawyer: Pacman Jones 'vehemently denies' charges

An attorney representing Cincinnati Bengals football player Adam "Pacman" Jones has told a Hamilton County judge that he "vehemently denies" the charges that led to his arrest early Tuesday in downtown Cincinnati. The judge set Jones' bond at $37,500 total on misdemeanor charges of assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business and a felony count of harassment with a bodily substance.

