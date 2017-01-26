The Latest: AFC leads 14-7 at halftime of spirited Pro Bowl
After a scoreless first quarter that included a goal-line stand, the NFC and AFC stars put up 21 points in the second - against some pretty stiff defense. The AFC leads 14-7 at halftime with Alex Smith and Andy Dalton sandwiching TD passes around Drew Brews' 47-yard scoring throw to Doug Baldwin for the NFC.
