Texas police detective killed, suspect later found dead

Little Elm Police Chief Rodney Harrison says Walker died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at a Denton hospital hours after being shot whil... . Officers stand outside the emergency room at the Denton Regional Medical Hospital after a police detective, who was shot while responding to a report of an armed man outside a house, was taken to the... LITTLE ELM, Texas - A police detective was shot and killed outside a suburban Dallas home by a gunman who then held officers at bay for hours before being found dead inside.

