Texas police detective killed, suspect later found dead
Little Elm Police Chief Rodney Harrison says Walker died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at a Denton hospital hours after being shot whil... . Officers stand outside the emergency room at the Denton Regional Medical Hospital after a police detective, who was shot while responding to a report of an armed man outside a house, was taken to the... LITTLE ELM, Texas - A police detective was shot and killed outside a suburban Dallas home by a gunman who then held officers at bay for hours before being found dead inside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pittsfield police officer fired; allegedly stol... (Dec '15)
|Jan 12
|Cops are degenerates
|44
|Agawam Police Officer charged in connection wit...
|Jan 12
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|Sixth person held in slaying n A Pittsfield wom... (Mar '10)
|Jan 12
|Cops are degenerates
|154
|Image Courtesy: John D. Connor | Connor, Mornea...
|Jan 12
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|Fired Agawam police officers to attend hearing ...
|Jan 12
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston
|Jan 3
|America for all r...
|3
|New Pittsfield to Welcome Syrian RefugeesSeptem...
|Jan 2
|Cops are degenerates
|84
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC