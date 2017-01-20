Suffield Police arrest man accused of stealing over $1400 in blood test strips
Suffield Police arrest a man accused of stealing more than $1400 worth of blood test strips over the summer. According to investigators, 24-year-old Gavin Walker was arrested on a warrant submitted on August 16. Police say Walker brought $1466.91 worth of blood test strips to the counter of the CVS, and then took off without paying for them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pittsfield police officer fired; allegedly stol... (Dec '15)
|Jan 12
|Cops are degenerates
|44
|Agawam Police Officer charged in connection wit...
|Jan 12
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|Sixth person held in slaying n A Pittsfield wom... (Mar '10)
|Jan 12
|Cops are degenerates
|154
|Image Courtesy: John D. Connor | Connor, Mornea...
|Jan 12
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|Fired Agawam police officers to attend hearing ...
|Jan 12
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston
|Jan 3
|America for all r...
|3
|New Pittsfield to Welcome Syrian RefugeesSeptem...
|Jan 2
|Cops are degenerates
|84
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC