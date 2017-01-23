Springfield's Isan Diaz of Brewers, Auburn's Tyler Beede of Giants ranked top-100 prospects
Springfield's Isan Diaz and Auburn's Tyler Beede are ranked on MLB.com's top 100 MLB prospect list . The 20-year-old Diaz, a Springfield resident, Central graduate and second-round pick in 2014, batted .264 with a .358 on-base percentage, .469 slugging percentage, 20 home runs, 75 RBIs, 34 doubles, five triples and 11 stolen bases in 135 games for the Class-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers during 2016.
