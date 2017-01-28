Springfield social justice organizati...

Springfield social justice organization holds annual meeting

Michaelann Bewsee, the Executive Director for Arise for Social Justice, told 22News, "We used to think it only applied to a very narrow range of topics but we now realize there's not a single issue out there that doesn't affect us." The group held its 32nd annual meeting Saturday at the Wesley United Methodist Church on State Street in Springfield to give presentations to the community about what they've been up to this past year, what their plans are, and they elect their Board of Directors.

