Springfield man gets 7 years in manslaughter, home invasion in Clinton

Amid requests for leniency, a judge sentenced a young Springfield man to 7 years in prison after the man pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of his uncle as the two fled a home invasion they had committed at the Clinton Motor Inn. “He did wrong, he followed my son, but he's not a bad boy,” Ellena Japakih, the grandmother of the defendant and mother of the deceased, told Worcester Superior Court Judge Janet Kenton-Walker on Wednesday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.